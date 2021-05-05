What is Delhi Corona app, how to check oxygen availability status

Delhi Corona app is available on both Android and iOS.

Delhi Corona app: With rising COVID-19 cases, people are trying to get vaccinated as early as possible. However, many people are still suffering from COVID and they are experiencing the shortage of beds and ventilators. There is even a shortage of oxygen cylinders in many states. In order to help the people, the Delhi government has made the Oxygen availability status available on the Delhi Corona app.

Delhi Corona app was launched back in 2020 to provide users with information on beds and ventilators at hospitals in the city. Now, the app has started showing the oxygen availability status of these facilities. If you are in Delhi and you are using the app, you will not need to head over to social media to check for the availability of oxygen.

How to download the Delhi Corona app on Android

Head over to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Search for the app 'Delhi Corona' using the search bar.

Hit the install icon that appears next to the app listing.

Open the app once it has been downloaded and you can get all the updates.

How to download the Delhi Corona app on iPhone

Open the App Store on your iPhone.

Tap on the search icon and type 'Delhi Corona'.

On iOS, you will see only one app with the name 'Delhi Corona' listed by Public Works Department, Govt of Delhi.

Tap on 'Get' to download and install the app on your iPhone.

Once you have the app on your smartphone, you can use it to check the availability of oxygen in the nearby hospitals.