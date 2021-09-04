99 held at Delhi's IGI Airport for Visa Fraud

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A team of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police under the supervision of DCP IGI Vikram Porwal arrested three agents in connection with the case on August 26.

The Delhi Police arrested at least 99 persons in an operation launched last year to crack down on a racket that helped people travel abroad illegally on fake papers such as passports and visas, officials said on Saturday.

A team of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police under the supervision of DCP IGI Vikram Porwal arrested three agents in connection with the case on August 26. The accused identified as Mehboob Khan, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Gurugram, and Waseem Bari, a resident of Okhla.

The police have also appealed to beware of such fraudsters and do not fall prey to them through social media, calls, e-mails, or any other publicity. IGI Airport Police are striving hard to keep the airport crime-free. If any such suspicious activity is noticed, immediately inform the police.

