UP: Man held with 2 Aadhaar cards with same photo, different names at Bareilly airport

Follow us on Image Source : BAREILLY AIRPORT (FACEBOOK PAGE) Uttar Pradesh Man held with 2 Aadhaar cards with same photo, different names at Bareilly airport

A man, who was to board a Mumbai-bound flight from here, was arrested after two Aadhaar cards with his photo but different names were seized from him, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, one of the cards had the name Ashfaq Nawab Sheikh on it while the other had Aslam Ismail printed on it. The man’s real identity is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Bareilly Airport security officer Naveen Kumar said the man, who had an e-boarding pass, entered the airport to board an Indigo flight.

As his movements appeared suspicious, his identity proof was sought by the airport security staff but the details on his Aadhaar card, including the number and QR code, were blurred, Kumar said.

He then showed a digital copy of his PAN card on his mobile phone but the numbers on that too were not clear. Kumar said, his mobile phone was checked which had another Aadhaar card with his photo but a different name and address -- Aslam Ismail, a resident of Mumbai.

He was taken to Izatnagar Police Station and booked under relevant sections of the IPC for fraud, preparing fake documents, and other charges.

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind his visit to Bareilly using fake documents.

Latest India News