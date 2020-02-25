Image Source : PTI Delhi LG appeals people to help police restore peace, maintain communal harmony

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed people to help the police and security agencies in restoring peace, and maintaining law and order and communal harmony in the city. He also attended a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting resolved to enhance police-MLA coordination, quell rumour-mongering and reactivate peace committees in various localities of the city.

In his address to the first session of the 7th Delhi Assembly, Baijal appealed people to maintain peace, law and order and communal harmony, and cooperate with security agencies in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Lt Governor also met injured civilians and policemen at GTB hospital in Shahdara and Max hospital in Patparganj.

"Met the injured civilians & police personnel at GTB Hospital, Shahdara & Max Hospital, Patparganj. Instructed Medical Directors concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

I pray for their speedy recovery. My request to all to maintain public peace and order," he tweeted after the visit. Baijal also extended his condolences to the kin of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal who died in the violence, and assured that they will be provided all possible help.

"My heart felt tributes to the brave Head Constable late Sh. Ratan Lal who laid his life in the line of duty. His valour and supreme sacrifice will be remembered by all. An irreplaceable loss for the @DelhiPolice. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. "I have instructed all concerned to extend all possible assistance to the family," he tweeted. The Delhi Police on Tuesday said 10 people, including one policeman, have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi.

