North East Delhi violence: Harrowing scenes on Delhi streets

Delhi is witnessing one of the most brutal faces of violent protests in recent times. Frenzied groups, protesting against the new citizenship law, continue to unleash violence in north-east Delhi as they vandalized shops, pelted stones at police and even threw acid at paramilitary forces. Photos of widespread violence from Delhi have shocked one and all.

Image Source : PTI Violence in northeast Delhi.

Streets were seen littered with stones, bricks and burnt tyres, mute testimony to the spiralling violence and bloodshed in the north east region of Delhi.

In scenes never witnessed in Delhi in a number of years, the frenzied groups, armed with sticks, stones and rods, were seen thrashing people on the road in Maujpur. They even vented their ire on e-rickshaws

Schools were shut and fearful residents stayed indoors as restless crowds roamed the streets, seemingly unmindful of prohibitory orders restricting the assembly of more than four people imposed by police on Monday.

Five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line were closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the wake of the trouble.

