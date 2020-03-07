Delhi violence: 1 arrested for killing Anil Sweet House's employee

Image Source : PTI Several parts of northeast Delhi had witnessed large scale violence for following clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups. More than 50 people have lost their lives so far.

A man has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a sweet shop owner's employee. An SIT led by Rajesh Deo arrested the accused identified as Shehnawaz after the dead body of Dilbar Negi was found in a mutilated condition.

According to the police, a riot had taken place near Shiv Vihar in which accused Mohd. Shehnawaz and several other persons pelted stones, ransacked and torched down several shops.

The accused entered into a book store and a sweet shop godown and torched both the places along with other rioters. According to eyewitnesses, the accused Shahnawaz was leading the mob during the violence on February 24. The investigation is underway.

On February 23 and the next two days, several parts of northeast Delhi had witnessed large scale violence for following clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups. More than 50 people have lost their lives so far.

