Plea requesting for cancellation of DU's online open-book exam filed in Delhi HC

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court demanding cancellation of Delhi University's online open-book examination. The petition, filed by one Anupam, a MA Final year student, mentioned to the court that there has been less presence of students in online classes during the entire lockdown. "In many courses, even syllabus is not complete," the petition added.

Further questioning the online classes, the petition said: "DU provided a common facility center for people without online resources in their notifications which forwards the notion that DU also agrees on lack of online resources available to all students. Then, how can DU claim to end the syllabus through online classes."

The petition said that the exams are just a formality and will have a very bad effect on the students' results. It also stated that there is no system to stop "misconduct" in this online exam. "The affidavit to be taken from the students is just a formality."

The plea will be heard by the court on July 3.

Earlier on June 27, the Delhi University postponed the open book exams for final year students, scheduled to begin July 1, by 10 days in view of COVID-19 situation. It had said the revised datesheets for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be notified on July 3. Teachers and students have been protesting the open book exams citing issues like absence of study material and lack of internet connectivity in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court asked the Delhi Unioversity why the contempt proceedings be not initiated against it and its officers to trying to mislead the court by withholding information on deferment of the online open book exams. A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad was furious with the varsity for not informing it on June 26, the last date of hearing of a plea challenging the conduct of online exams, about the decision to defer the examinations.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage