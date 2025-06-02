Delhi traffic updates: Restrictions issued around ITO, other key routes today | Check advisory Commuters have been urged to avoid these routes and opt for alternative roads, the advisory stated. Parking will be permitted only in designated areas, the traffic police said in a statement.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Monday citing exigencies in central part of the national capital, an official said. As per the notification, some regulations and diversions will be in place for the ITO area.

The traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on both carriageways and service roads near IP Marg, ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover, DDU Marg and BSZ Marg from W Point to A Point up to Delhi Gate, police said.

Read traffic advisory here:

"On 02.06.25, Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads around IP Marg, ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover, DDU Marg & BSZ Marg from W point to A Point upto Delhi Gate."

"Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 10.30 AM to 12:30 PM and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey. Parking will only be allowed in designated areas."