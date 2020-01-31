Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Updates: ITO, Laxmi Nagar, IP Marg stare at road blocks in aftermath of Jamia shooting

A day after situation in the national capital got tense due to shooting outside the Jamia Milia Islamia campus, traffic movements across the capital have been affected. As per reports, protests have broken out at several areas because of which the police have had to close certain routes causing inconvenience to the general public.

As per latest reports, Delhi Traffic Police has blocked the route from ITO to Laxmi Nagar because of the protestors gathered there while Laxmi Nagar to ITO route has been opened for public.

The Delhi Traffic Police notified at 06:37 am on Friday that it has closed the IP Marg route in front of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) building at due to protests/demonstrations by students.

Traffic Alert



Traffic movement is closed from A-Point towards PHQ-Vikas Marg due to protest/demonstration by students at old PHQ building. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 31, 2020

On Thursday, the police had said that they had closed traffic movement from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia due to demonstrations. The police have given no indication of the route opening up.

The Shaheen Bagh route which has been closed since a very long time because of ongoing anti-CAA protests remains closed for public.

