Steer clear of THESE roads today, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory | Details

Delhi Traffic Police advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory asking commuters, personal vehicles, and buses to steer clear of some roads in the national capital, due to "special arrangements".

The Traffic Police has requested vehicles to stay away from Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads, it said.

People have also been asked to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 10:45 am and 11:15 am. Besides, buses will be restricted in Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road.

A similar advisory was issued on Monday as well, where cars and personal vehicles were asked to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road. Apart from these areas, it asked them to steer clear of Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, and Maulana Azad Road Junction.

