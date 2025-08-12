Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for August 12: Check key routes to avoid Delhi traffic: A truck broke down at Andrews Ganj Flyover, resulting in a traffic jam. Delhi traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

New Delhi:

Traffic on Ring Road, from AIIMS towards Moolchand, is heavily affected after a truck broke down at Andrews Ganj Flyover on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police said. Commuters have been advised to plan their journey accordingly. The Delhi Traffic Police, in an alert posted on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from AIIMS towards Moolchand due to breakdown of a truck at Andrews Ganj Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”

Developing story...