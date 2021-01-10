Farmers' protest: Several borders, roads across NCR closed. Check Delhi traffic alert

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

The Delhi traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory in the wake of ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi traffic police today informed the general public about the borders and roads that are closed for traffic movement. Here are the updates by the Delhi traffic police

Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement

Jhatikara border is open only for LMV (cars/ light motor vehicles), two-wheelers and pedestrian movement

Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera

The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44

A farmers' body on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking impleadment in the pending matters pertaining to new farm laws, against which several farmer unions are staging protests at Delhi borders, saying these reforms are "beneficial" to enable increased income and growth of agriculture.

In a letter petition sent to the apex court, the Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations (CIFA) has urged the top court to also give an opportunity to other farmer associations representing various crops to present their views in the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde is scheduled to hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

Farmers from various parts of the country, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now demanding the repeal of the three agri laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties.

The three laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

Latest India News