Delhi gangwar: 1 member of Tillu gang shot dead in Rohini

A member of the Tillu gang was shot dead in Delhi on Monday. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm in Sector 16 area of Delhi's Rohini. The man, identified as Radhe was on his bike when some unidentified miscreants open fired on him, the police said.

Last month in another gangwar, jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead inside a packed Rohini courtroom in Delhi by two assailants dressed as lawyers who were also killed in a police counter-fire, officials said.

According to the sources in the Special Cell, both the attackers — Rohit and Morish — were already inside Court Room No. 207. Since both were dressed like lawyers, no one suspected them. The incident happened around 1.15 pm when Gogi entered the same room and both the attackers started firing indiscriminately on him. Police then retaliated with firing and killed them on the spot.

A hearing was going on in the Courtroom when shots were fired at Rohini court, police said. DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra, Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh also reached court premises soon after the incident. Joint CP Northern Range SS Yadav was also present.

