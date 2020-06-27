Image Source : PTI Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital to start OPD from July 1 (representative image)

Delhi's leading private hospital Sir Ganga Ram, which was on June 4 declared a COVID-19 facility by the state government, has decided to restart its normal OPD services from July 1. After three months of suspension due to nationwide lockdown, the OPD services at the hospital will return to normal levels from July 1 with precautions, Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (BoM) Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) said.

The OPD services will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as they were functioning during pre-lockdown times.

"Although our OPD services will be normal, still we have undertaken sufficient precautions to safeguard the health of patients. All our OPD chambers are located in Green Covid Safe Zone," Rana said.

"Hospital will undertake all standard safety protocol measures which will be strictly followed keeping in mind the safety of our esteemed patients and their attendants."

Rana further added that our hospital will ensure best infection control measures and a safe environment to protect the health of our patients in Covid times.

Earlier this month, an FIR was lodged against the hospital for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms.

According to the complaint, the hospital was allegedly not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples.

As per the guidelines, it is mandatory for labs to collect samples through RT-PCR app.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a leading private hospital with 675 beds. It was declared COVID-19 facility by the Delhi government on June 4 and was told to reserve 80 per cent beds for coronavirus patients.

Delhi government later sent a communication to the management of the hospital directing it to keep 540 out of its 675 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage