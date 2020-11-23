As Covid deaths rise, Delhi graveyard forced to create space by digging old graves

Image Source : PTI Health workers and relatives perform last rites of family members, who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

With rising number of coronavirus deaths in Delhi, new graves are being dug at Shastri Park as very less space is left in cemeteries and burial grounds. The national capital post Diwali has been witnessing a continues surge in daily covid cases that has also pushed the number of deaths due to the infectious disease.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said the pandemic situation in Delhi has “worsened” and it has gone “out of control” in Gujarat. The top court expressed concern over the surge in number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The apex court, which asked the Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing the steps taken to deal with the situation, said there is spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and authorities have to take steps and “prepare for the worst” for December.

“Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November. You file a status report on what steps have been taken,” a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was appearing for Delhi government.

“In Gujarat, situation is going out of control,” said the bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah. “There is spike in cases and this is only November. Prepare for the worst in December. You have to take steps,” the bench told the lawyer appearing for Maharashtra.

The top court said all efforts shall be made by the Centre and the states to mitigate the situation and to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The bench was hearing a matter in which it had taken cognizance regarding need for proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospitals. It has posted the matter for further hearing on November 27.

Observing that there is a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country especially in Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the bench noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken a meeting on November 15 and steps are being taken to deal with the situation in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)

