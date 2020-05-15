Friday, May 15, 2020
     
  4. Delhi: Soldier tests positive for coronavirus at Army headquarters building

Delhi: Soldier tests positive for coronavirus at Army headquarters building

A soldier has tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Sena Bhawan today following which affected areas in the building have been closed for sanitation and disinfection. Meanwhile other actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine of other staff members is taking place.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2020 13:24 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

A soldier has tested positive for coronavirus at Delhi's Sena Bhawan. (Representational image)

A soldier has tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Sena Bhawan today following which affected areas in the building have been closed for sanitation and disinfection. Meanwhile other actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine of other staff members is taking place.

"A part of a floor of the Army headquarters building, Sena Bhawan have been closed for fumigation and sanitisation after one suspect and one confirmed case of COVID-19 detected there, " Army sources informed.

