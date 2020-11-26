Image Source : PTI Are Delhi schools reopening? Here's what the Delhi govt has to say

Universities and schools across the country continue to be closed since March 16, this year, when the government announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was followed by a countrywide shutdown on March 25. Even as several restrictions have been eased in different 'unlock' phases, educational institutions continue to down the shutters.

According to 'Unlock 5' guidelines, states are free to take a call on reopening schools in phases. Many states had announced the process of reopening schools, however, some closed again soon after coronavirus cases were reported. School authorities were allowed to call students of class nine to 12 to school on voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it.

So, when are schools in Delhi reopening?

Considering the surge in new infections, the Delhi government has shown no interest in reopening schools. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there was no plan to reopen schools as of now. He made it clear that the schools won't be reopened till they are convinced that students will be safe.

"There is no plan to reopen schools as of now. We are hopeful that a vaccine will be available soon. Schools will not be reopened till the time we are convinced that students will be safe," the minister told reporters today.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too had said that reopening of schools is unlikely till a vaccine is available.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 5,246 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with the positivity rate declining to 8.49 per cent, the lowest since October 28. About 99 people died of the highly-infectious disease, pushing the death toll in the city to 8,720.

