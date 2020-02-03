Delhi: Sanitation worker dies due to suffocation while cleaning sewer tank

Image Source : PTI Sanitation worker dies while cleaning sewer in Delhi

In yet another incident of death of a sanitation worker, a 24-year-old worker suffered from suffocation and died after he inhaled toxic fumes. Another sanitation worker also suffered from sanitation. The incident was reported while the workers were cleaning a deep sewer in Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday. According to the police, one Ravi died in the incident that took place near a BSES office at the CBD ground in Karkardooma.

They added that Sanjay (35), who suffered from suffocation, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police said a private contractor had engaged five workers, including Ravi and Sanjay, to clean a 15 feet deep sewer. The work to clean it was given by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), they said.

The workers did not have any safety gear, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said the matter was reported around 1 pm after which a police team rushed to the spot and found that two men were stuck inside the sewer.

The team then pulled them out by using ropes and rushed them to a nearby hospital, he said.

Ravi was declared brought dead by doctors and Sanjay, whose condition is critical, is undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital, he added.

A case was registered at Anand Vihar police station on the complaint of a labour against the private contractor, a senior police official said.

The contractor is absconding and an investigation has been initiated into the matter, he said.

Ravi, was the first worker to enter the sewer. When he didn't come out after sometime, Sanjay went inside, police said.

The other workers called the police after they both did not come out after a while, they said.

A worker alleged that the contractor told them that they would get paid Rs 350 per day for the job.

