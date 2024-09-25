Delhi’s air quality dips into 'very poor' category ahead of winter, AQI surpasses 300

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representational image

As the winter season approaches, Delhi is grappling with a significant increase in air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring beyond the 300 mark in the 'very poor' category. This troubling trend comes as residents prepare for colder months, during which air quality typically worsens due to various factors. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe.".

Recent data indicates that the AQI in several parts of the city has crossed the 'very poor' category, leading to heightened health concerns among citizens. Authorities have attributed this spike in pollution to a combination of factors, including stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions, and construction activities.

Earlier, Delhi-NCR's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was revised with new measures for stage III, triggered when AQI exceeds 200. Interstate buses on non-clean fuels and BS-III diesel vehicles are now banned. Actions in stages II to IV have been implemented on Sunday in advance based on AQI forecasts.

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such poor air quality can lead to serious health issues, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Symptoms may include difficulty breathing, aggravated asthma, and other cardiovascular problems.

In response to the alarming situation, local officials are urging residents to take precautions. Suggestions include wearing masks when outdoors, using air purifiers indoors, and minimizing outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.

The government is also under pressure to implement stricter measures to curb pollution. Initiatives may include increased monitoring of industrial emissions, more rigorous enforcement of construction guidelines, and promotion of public transportation to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads.

As winter looms, the fight against air pollution in Delhi becomes increasingly urgent. Residents are hoping for a coordinated effort from authorities to improve air quality and safeguard public health in the months to come.

