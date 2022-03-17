Brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma, who was killed in Delhi riots, gets govt job

Follow us on Image Source : @CMODELHI The chief minister also met the family of Ankit Sharma on Thursday and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, was also present during the meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over a government job certificate to deceased IB officer Ankit Sharma's brother Ankur Sharma, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Ankit Sharma was an Intelligence Bureau officer killed during the riots in northeast Delhi.

Ankur Sharma has been posted in the education department of the Delhi government, the CMO said in a tweet in Hindi.

Last year, Kejriwal had presented a check of Rs 1 crore to Ankit Sharma's family, the CMO said.

Kejriwal asserted that the government will keep helping the family in future.

"Loss of human life can never be fulfilled but with this government job and Rs 1 crore assistance, the family will get strength. In future too, we will help the family in every possible way," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ankit Sharma was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area in February 2020.

In March 2021, the Delhi government had announced to provide a government job to Ankur Sharma.

The riots had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

In a statement, the Delhi government said Kejriwal has fulfilled his promise of providing a government job to the kin of Ankit Sharma.

"Kejriwal government is appointing Ankur Sharma as a 'Junior Assistant' in the Education Department,” the statement said.

The chief minister also met the family of Ankit Sharma on Thursday and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, was also present during the meeting, it said.

“He encouraged Ankur to take up the offer and join the department as soon as he could and wished him luck on the occasion,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia tweeted, “Ankur Sharma, the brother of Delhi Riots victim and ex-IB staffer Ankit Sharma was given a job certificate by CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Ankur Sharma is being appointed to the education department of the Delhi Government.”

Meanwhile, Ankur Sharma said the Delhi government has supported his family at every step following the death of his brother, according to the statement.

"The CM provided us with financial assistance. Today, I have been offered a government job in the Delhi government by the CM," the statement quoted Ankur Sharma as saying.

Also Read | Never saw the accused burning my house, says victim of 2020 North-East Delhi riots

Latest India News