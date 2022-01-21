Follow us on Image Source : ANI Never saw the accused burning my house, says victim of 2020 North-East Delhi riots

Reacting to Dinesh Yadav's sentencing in the Delhi Riots 2020 case by a Delhi court, the elderly woman, named Manori, whose house was burnt down during the riots by a mob which included him, has said that she never saw the accused burning her house.

"I never saw him burning the house. I have not seen his face to date. I said the same in front of the police and the judge. The court is not my cup of tea and I can not even save him," said Manori to ANI. Manori also said that during the riots, things were stolen from their house.

"The quarrelling started a day before the house was burnt, due to which all the family members had confined themselves to the house. On the next day, people started knocking at our doors aggressively. The entire family went to the roof. They all ran away and stayed with some close people for the next four days. My daughter-in-law has still not left the bed where she was lying when the rioters broke inside the house, she is in shock. On the fourth day, police called us to the station and we got to know that our house was burnt down and things were stolen. They even took away the milk, ghee, pickle etc," she said.

Manori Begum said that I'm not interested to live here anymore. "In future, if we find any buyer, I'll sell my house and move away somewhere else," said Manori Begum adding that after riots, the peace and harmony of the area was disturbed.

On the other hand, the family members of Yadav have said that he has been implicated because of his poor background, adding that he is innocent.

(With ANI inputs)

