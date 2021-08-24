Delhi reports 39 COVID cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 64,810 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 39 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,079.

This is the 15th time since the start of the second Covid wave that Delhi logged zero fatality in a day.

As many as 114 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 17 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. On Sunday, it reported 24 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, and the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 64,810 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,37,485 in the national capital, including 14,11,995 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 411, of which 106 are in home isolation.

