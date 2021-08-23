Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 17 COVID cases, zero deaths

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 17 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,079.

This is the 14th time since the start of the second Covid wave that Delhi logged zero fatality in a day.

Twenty-six people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Sunday, the city reported 24 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,37,334. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

(With PTI Inputs)

