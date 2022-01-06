Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi records minimum temperature of 11.7 deg C

The national capital witnessed a cloudy morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 11.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city received 9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am. "The city will see generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day," it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature for the day is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. At 15.7 degrees Celsius, Delhi had recorded this season's lowest maximum temperature on Wednesday. It was four notches below normal.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) clocked the value of 339 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read | Delhi weekend curfew: List of exemptions

Also Read | Covid: Delhi logs 10,665 cases, positivity rate at 11.88 per cent

Latest India News