Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 115 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Delhi recorded 115 new coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.33 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,952. As many as 4 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.15 percent.

Delhi recorded eight deaths and 109 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the city's positivity rate dipped to 0.14 per cent.

On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 people died, according to the data. The city's infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has dipped to below 0.20 per cent now.

Despite the recent fall in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that chances of a third Covid wave are quite real, asserting that his government is preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic. On April 20, the city reported over 28,000 COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths.

The daily fatality count shot up to 306 on April 22. Then on May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of new cases has shown a downward trend off late, and the positivity rate too has been shrinking over the last few days. The number of deaths per day has also dipped recently.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,477 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,33,590 in the national capital, including 14,06,958 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,680, of which 503 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | 'My crime is...,' says Arvind Kejriwal on SC report on Delhi's exaggerated Oxygen need

ALSO READ | Delhi Govt's Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana: All you need to know

Latest India News