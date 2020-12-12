Saturday, December 12, 2020
     
Parts of Delhi receive light rains, thunderstorms; temperature drop likely

New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2020 8:42 IST
Parts of Delhi received light rains early on Saturday and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the downpour is likely to bring the maximum temperature down by a few notches. The rains are a result of a Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas, an IMD official said, adding the mercury is expected to drop by two to three notches by Monday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly, it said.

"Thunderstorm and light intensity rain" occurred over south, north, central, east, northeast, and southwest Delhi, the IMD said.

New Delhi and its neighbouring areas also recorded light rainfall, it added.

On Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degree Celsius, respectively.

Westerly-northwesterly winds blow from snow-laden western Himalayas towards the plains.

An increase in the moisture content in the air due to the rain is likely to result in "moderate to dense" fog in the national capital over the next two-three days, the official said.

Delhi's air quality, which was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, is also likely to improve “significantly” due to stronger winds and rain.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was 348 at 7 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 295 on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

