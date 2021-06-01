Thunderstorms with rain lash parts of Delhi-NCR, more to continue

Image Source : PTI Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains with gusty winds around midnight bringing respite from the scorching heat.

"Thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station..." the India Meteorological Department tweeted.

Indian Metereological Department on Tuesday morning predicted light intensity rain/drizzle for Delhi and adjoining areas. With this, it has also predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds for thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds, in adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar and Hansi.

The IMD said that hail storm and precipitation is likely over and nearby few places of Delhi, Bagpat, Noida, Greater Noida during next one hour.

The Meteorological Department said that thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds in Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, and Mahendargarh.

(With ANI Inputs)

