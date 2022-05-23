Several lights delayed at Delhi airport as heavy rains, thunderstorm lash capital late at night | Details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Flight operations were impacted in the early hours on Monday too, as heavy rains poured down the national capital.

Several flights were delayed and diverted as heavy rains pounded Delhi and the National capital region late on Monday night, after a session of heavy thunderstorms in the morning hours.

Many flight operators, including Indigo, Vistara, and SpiceJet have announced flight delays due to the unstable weather.

"The skies have decided to drench Delhi. Our flight operations might get impacted. For canceled flights, visit https://bit.ly/36u4Mh9 to opt for Plan B. " tweeted IndiGo.

Flight operations were impacted in the early hours on Monday too, as heavy rains poured down the national capital. According to the website of the Delhi Airport, more than 40 departure flights were delayed due to bad weather and other related issues, while nearly 18 arrival flights to Delhi airport were delayed due to bad weather. Two flights were canceled.

