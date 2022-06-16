Delhi receives overnight rain; thundershowers bring much needed respite from sweltering heat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Overnight rains lash Delhi NCR

Highlights Delhi had been reeling under severe heatwave conditions since the past few days

For some places, the IMD had even issued an 'orange alert'

Thunderstorms and rain early Thursday brought down the temperature in Delhi-NCR

Delhi and its adjoining regions received overnight rains on Wednesday. In some areas, rains and thunderstorms continued to lash till the wee hours of Thursday, bringing the much-needed respite from the sweltering heatwave.

In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday night had said thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana).

The gusty winds were expected at a speed of 30-40 Kilometre per hour, IMD added.

Delhi and nearby areas had been reeling under intense heatwave conditions with the temperature varying between 44 to 47 degrees Celsius since the past few days, for which, the weather department had even issued an 'orange alert'.

Is Delhi prepared to handle monsoon rain?

A week earlier, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed officials to take steps to prevent waterlogging and caving in of roads and footpaths during monsoon, asserting that they are on the same page on anything aimed at the well-being of Delhiites.

In a high-level meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Saxena and Kejriwal directed the officials to build concrete cemented roads instead of bitumen ones at sites prone to waterlogging and flooding, according to a statement issued by the LG's office.

Saxena also directed the officials to simultaneously start the exercise of creating sink holes with 6-8 inches diameter, lined with perforated pipes and covered suitably at sites prone to waterlogging to speed up surface runoff and help groundwater recharge.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the silt from drains be lifted immediately so that it does not wash down into the drains.

The officials were also asked to finalise the Drainage Master Plan, which has been pending for years, with the help of experts and domain-specific agencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra after two-day delay

Latest India News