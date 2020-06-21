Image Source : PTI Rain begins in Delhi-NCR, could hamper view of Solar Eclipse 2020

Rainfall has begun in Delhi-NCR. Normally this would be welcomed by the residents of Delhi given the amount of heat that is received in the national capital. However, on the day when India will be witnessing a historic solar eclipse, this might hamper the view for the Delhites.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already warned about rainfall in parts of northern India which could hamper the view of the solar eclipse which is one of only 5 instances in the next 100 years where a full solar eclipse will be visible in India.

The annularity belt of the Solar Eclipse 2020 will pass through cities like Joshimath, Dehradun, Sirsa and other parts of Rajasthan.

