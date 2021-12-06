Delhi: Air quality recorded in 'very poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on a street, amid hazy weather conditions in New Delhi.

The air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 311 on Monday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, Neighbouring Gurugram (301) and Noida (342) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

The PM 10 level were recorded at 255 in the 'poor' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 132 in the 'very poor' category, as per thr SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In view of the air quality standard, SAFAR issued an advisory to reduce heavy exertion. According to SAFAR prediction, the AQI in national capital will deteriorate to 321 and will remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday.

SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion due to the poor air quality.

Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years, with the city witnessing severe pollution on 11 days and not a single day of 'moderate' air, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

