Delhi air quality turns 'very poor'; no relief likely till Oct 31

Image Source : AP A sweet candy vendor walks amidst thick layer of smog as he looks for customers in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. A thick haze of polluted air is hanging over India's capital, with authorities trying to tackle the problem by sprinkling water to settle dust and banning some construction. The air quality index exceeded 400, about eight times the recommended maximum.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded 'very poor' on Tuesday. According to the data shared by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Air Quality Index is at 346 in Rohini, 329 in RK Puram, 377 in Anand Vihar and 363 in Mundka; all four in 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the government is set to come up with a new law to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a top official from the Ministry of Environment said on Monday.

"The new law will be only for Delhi and NCR. It will come out soon. I cannot comment on what penalties it will entail. It's a new law to curb pollution in the Delhi-NCR region only. Air Act is for the nation and it will be as it is," Environment Secretary RP Gupta said.

#WATCH: Air pollution continues to rise in Delhi as Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates; visuals from India Gate & Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/IHHAHcWvSt — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

The response from him came after the Supreme Court, which had raised concern over the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, was told by the Centre that it will bring new legislation to curb pollution and submit a proposal before it in four days.

A layer of poisonous haze lingered over the national capital on Monday as the air quality in the city was recorded in the "very poor" category for the fourth consecutive day.

Delhi's air quality is predicted to remain in the 'very poor' category till October 31.

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 353 on Monday. It was 349 on Sunday, 345 on Saturday and 366 on Friday.

