Image Source : PTI Delhi's air quality improves after a gloomy spell, AQI falls under 200

After a week of gloom and smog, the air quality in Delhi-NCR improved slightly on Sunday. Delhites woke up to a windy morning of significant visibility. AQI in most parts of Delhi has fallen below the 200 mark, which means the air quality, which still remains unhealthy, has improved significantly.

In the last few days, Delhi's AQI was constantly hovering over the 500 mark (severely unhealthy air quality).

Arvind Kejriwal, in his press conference on November 14 had said that the final decision on the extension of Delhi's odd-even scheme would be taken on Monday, November 18. The odd-even scheme in the capital ended on Friday, November 15.

Kejriwal said that the predictions were that Delhi's air quality would improve in the coming days.

On Sunday, the AQI levels in the capital dropped significantly. As of 9:00 am, the AQI in Pusa Road was 187 and that in RK Puram was 179. Most of the places in the NCR also shared a similar Air Quality Index (AQI).

Image Source : AQICN Delhi Map- Air quality index

Schools in Delhi opened partially on Saturday. In certain schools the senior classes were asked to come while the studens in the junior classes were asked to stay home. From Monday, the schools in Delhi are officially going to open.

Wether measures like closing of schools and odd-even scheme are extended or not is anyone's guess. But Delhi's air quality is far from safe.