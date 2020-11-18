How this Delhi Police woman constable traced 76 missing children from several states

A woman Head constable has become the first Delhi Police officer to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing missing children under the incentive scheme announced by Delhi Police commissioner S.N. Shrivastava. Constable Seema Dhaka of Police Station Samay Pur Badli (Outer North District), has traced 76 missing children and 56 of them are below the age of 14 years.

These missing children have been traced not only from Delhi, but from other states as far as Punjab and West Bengal.

In order to motivate the police personnel to trace or recover the children, who have gone missing from their home, the Commissioner of Police has issued an incentive scheme on 5th August’ 2020 to the effect that “...any Constable/Head Constable who recovers 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than 08 years) within a period of 12 calendar months will be considered for the grant of out of turn promotion”.

Further, those who trace more than 15 children in the same period shall be given ‘Asadharan Karya Puraskar’. This order has brought a sea change in tracing or recovery of missing children and more and more children have been traced since August’ 2020.

These 76 children were reported missing from various police stations of Delhi and W/HC Seema Dhaka had put sincere and painstaking efforts and traced them within a span of two and half months from Delhi and other states.

According to 2019 data, 3,336 children were traced out of 5,412 kids who had gone missing: or 62 % of the missing children were traced by the Delhi Police.

This year till October, a total of 2629 children were traced by Delhi Police out of 3507 missing.

