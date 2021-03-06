How timely action by Delhi Police saved a man from committing suicide

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Timely action by a Delhi Police staff saves a man life in Delhi.

In a new development, timely action by Delhi Police saved a man from committing suicide. On the intervening night of March 5-6, 2021 around 1:29 AM, a PCR Mobile Patrol Van staff comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector Sumer and Sub-Inspector Jaswant received a PCR call that a man was going to hang himself at Akarshardham Apartment in Sector 23, Dwarka, Delhi.

The PCR staff immediately reached at the spot. The staff met the lady caller who led them to a room in the house where her husband was hanging with a ceiling fan with a stole tied around his neck.

The PCR staff immediately broke open the door of the room and lifted the man upward and cut the knot. The man was softly put on the bed and CPR was given by PCR staff. Due to timely action by the staff, the man gained consciousness and became normal.

The PCR staff has displayed alertness, keen sense of observation, devotion to duty and professionalism by saving a man from suicide attempt, informed Esha Pandey, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Control Room.

Latest India News