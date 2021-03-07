Image Source : PTI Delhi Police reiterates commitment towards women safety, shares video

The Delhi Police shared a short video to convey a message to women ahead of international women's Day on March 8. In a video tweeted by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, the Delhi Police department wants to convey to the women that the department is dedicated for women's safety and recommended them to download Himmat plus App on their mobiles for emergency use.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. The day presents us all with an opportunity to express gratitude towards the women in our lives.

