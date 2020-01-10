JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh led mob that targeted hostel, allege Delhi Police

Aishe Ghosh, the JNU students’ union president was named by Delhi Police as one of the nine suspects identified by them in connection with the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday evening. In a joint presser, DCP/Crime Joy Tirkey said that JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh led the mob that attacked the Periyar hostel on the evening of January 5. "Three cases have been registered till now and they are being investigated by us," said Tirkey.

"Unfortunately the CCTV footages were not available to us as the server room was vandalised a day before. We have identified some people based on viral videos and other investigations," Joy Tirkey said.

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said the investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence incident is being done by Crime Branch and added that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated.

DCP Tirkey said that no suspect has been detained till now, but they will begin to interrogate the suspects soon. Those identified include- Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU President elect), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel."

DELHI POLICE BLAMES AISHE GHOSH FOR JNU VIOLENCE

He further said that JNU administration have decided to go for online registration of students from Jan 1-5. JNU Students' Union including Students Front of India, All India Students Federation,All India Students Association and Democratic Students Federation were against it. "A large majority of students want to register but the mentioned groups and their sympathizers are not allowing students to do the same."

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh led mob that targeted hostel, allege Delhi Police

According to the police, most of them are members of Left-wing students' organisations.

Meanwhile, Ghosh proclaimed her innocence and said the police were filing a "selective FIR".

The police briefing came soon after a team of the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry officials met the students, with the latter continuing to demand the removal of JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.