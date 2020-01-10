Aishe Ghosh denies involvement in JNU violence, questions 'selective FIR' by Delhi Police

Aishe Ghosh press conference: JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh denied Delhi Police's charge that she was behind the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Ghosh addressed media minutes after Delhi Police press conference in which DCP (Crime) Joy Tirkey said Aishe Ghosh led the mob that created ruckus on JNU campus on January 5. Aishe Ghosh accused Delhi Police of filing what she called was a 'selective FIR'.

During the press conference, Delhi Police flashed a photograph in which, said the police, Aish Ghosh was seen leading the mob inside JNU campus. The police said that Aish Ghosh led a mob that attacked Periyar Hostel inside the university. The police did not present the CCTV footage claiming that the server room was vandalised in the violence.

'What proof does Delhi Police have?'

Aishe Ghosh questioned this stand taken by Delhi Police and demanded that all proof against her be made public by the police. Ghosh maintained that Delhi Police had filed FIRs against her without any proof. She said that, far from initiating the violence, she had tried to stop the scuffle.

Earlier on Friday, Aish Ghosh met HRD Ministry Secretary Amit Khare. Ghosh said that Khare promised her a positive intervention in the entire saga.

'Remove JNU Vice-Chancellor'

During the press conference, Aishe Ghosh renewed her demand that HRD Ministry should remove JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post. She had strong words for the VC and alleged that what happened on JNU campus was in accordance with the VC's 'Marzi'. She said for normalcy to return on JNU campus, it is important that the Vice-Chancellor be removed. She added that no student trusts Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. Danish, one of JNUSU office-bearer echoed her sentiment and alleged that buck stopped with the VC when it came to violence in JNU on January 5.

'Delhi Police is functioning in a biased manner'

Ghosh alleged Delhi Police of working in a biased manner. When asked about the photographs shown by the police during its press conference, Aish Ghosh said that one does not become a suspect just because police flashed his/her photograph. She again demanded that entire CCTV footage be released.

'I have full faith in law and order of the country'

During the press conference, Aishe Ghosh asserted again and again that she was not involved in violence and that she did not initiate assault on anyone.

"We have not done anything wrong. We will stand by the law," said Ghosh.

