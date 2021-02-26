No impact on increment, will motivate cops to get vaccine, clarifies Delhi Police

Image Source : PTI File photo: Police personnel at Ghazipur border. (Representational image)

The Delhi Police on Friday clarified that no action will be taken against police officers for not getting vaccinated against coronavirus. The clarification from the Delhi Police came after it was mentioned in its general diary that the increment of those cops will be deducted who will not get vaccinated against the contagious disease.

In a new order, the Delhi Police has now clarified that no such move of deducting the increment of the police officers will be taken. The department just wanted to inspire officers to get vaccinated.

Delhi Police has also informed that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the cop who earlier made the DD entry.

Covid cases on rise in Delhi

Just as the Delhi government had asserted that the coronavirus pandemic had been "defeated" in the national capital, cases are on the rise again dramatically, as doctors on Friday warned that the numbers could go up in the coming months and urged people to continue to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety norms.

Many doctors at leading healthcare facilities here cautioned that the rise was "alarming" with an "upsurge" in the number of patients going there in the last couple of days, after the cases had shown a downward spiral for nearly six weeks.

Delhi had recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months then. However, after a week on February 24, it more than doubled to 200 and increased further to 220 on Thursday and 256 on Friday.

Health experts and doctors on Friday attributed this "sudden rise" to complacency in people and not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Latest India News