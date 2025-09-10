Delhi Police busts major ISI spy module, Nepali man held for sending Indian SIMs to Pakistan Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a major ISI spy module and arrested a Nepali citizen for supplying Indian SIM cards that were being used in Pakistan. The accused was promised a US visa and a career abroad by ISI in exchange for his role.

New Delhi:

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has unearthed a major espionage racket and arrested a Nepali citizen, identified as 43-year-old Prabhat Kumar Chaurasia. The accused had procured 16 Indian SIM cards of Airtel and Jio using his Aadhaar card. Out of these, 11 SIM cards were found active on WhatsApp from Pakistan in locations such as Lahore and Bahawalpur. These SIMs were being routed through Nepal to ISI handlers.

Attempt to extract sensitive defence information

Through these WhatsApp accounts, attempts were being made to establish contact with Indian Army officials and collect sensitive defence-related information. Police investigation revealed that Chaurasia had been in touch with ISI since 2024. The Pakistani agency allegedly lured him with the promise of a US visa and a career in journalism abroad. A case has been registered against him under sections 61(2)/152 of the BNS at PS Special Cell, Delhi.

Pakistan's constant espionage attempts

It is to be noted here that Pakistan is notorious for making repeated attempts to spy on India. However, Indian agencies have consistently foiled such designs. The latest case is yet another reminder of Pakistan's desperation. SIM cards from India were smuggled through Nepal to ISI handlers in return for lucrative offers and false promises. The latest ISI move has collapsed with the module being exposed. Investigators are now interrogating the arrested accused to extract more information about Pakistan’s role in the conspiracy.

Tensions between India and Pakistan

The incident comes at a time when ties between India and Pakistan remain strained. After the Pahalgam terror attack, India took a strong stand and exposed Pakistan's role before the world. This has irked Islamabad, which continues to plot against India through espionage and terror modules.

ALSO READ: Kalash theft case: Accused Bhushan Verma arrested from Hapur for stealing near Red Fort