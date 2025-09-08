Kalash theft case: Accused Bhushan Verma arrested from Hapur for stealing near Red Fort Police said multiple teams worked on the case, and CCTV footage from the venue and adjoining areas has helped investigators establish the route taken by the accused after the theft.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested the accused in connection with the theft of a golden kalash worth Rs 1 crore from an event near Red Fort. A person named Bhushan Verma has been arrested from Hapur. The development follows the Delhi Police's tracing of the suspect's movements and obtaining crucial leads about his hideout. The theft was reported on September 3 during a prayer ceremony attended by several dignitaries, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Here's how accused Bhushan Verma stole the golden kalash

The suspect, dressed in a traditional dhoti-kurta to blend in with devotees, allegedly exploited the commotion created when Birla arrived for the event and fled with the vessel.

The urn, made of 760 grams of gold and embedded with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies and emeralds, holds significant religious value for the Jain community.

The ongoing ceremony began on August 28 and is scheduled to conclude on September 9. A case was registered at Kotwali Police Station after the urn could not be traced despite extensive searches.

Police use CCTV footage to trace the accused

A senior police officer said the suspect had been conducting reconnaissance for several days and had mingled with organisers to avoid drawing suspicion.

Police said multiple teams are working on the case, and CCTV footage from the venue and adjoining areas has helped investigators establish the route taken by the accused after the theft.

"We have got important clues, and raids are being carried out. The accused will be arrested soon," the officer shared and added the accused's movement has been largely reconstructed," the officer said.

Organisers of the ceremony said the theft had caused great distress to the community. "The kalash is of immense religious value besides its material worth. We are hopeful police will recover it," said Puneet Jain, one of the organisers.