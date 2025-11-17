Delhi police busts major forex scam network tied to Dubai, bank manager among three held Delhi Police have busted a major interstate forex scam run through shell companies and fake trading dashboards, arresting three key operatives including a private bank’s sales manager. The accused were linked to Dubai-based cybercriminals who handled the proceeds.

New Delhi:

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested three people, including a private bank's sales manager, for their alleged involvement in a sophisticated interstate syndicate running a massive forex trading scam. According to officials, the accused have been identified as Anurag Kumar, who provided mule accounts, Zeeshan Syed, a bank sales manager, and Himanshu Gupta, a key operator previously linked to forgery and cheating cases.

Shell companies and fake dashboards used to trap victims

Investigators revealed that the trio worked as part of a wider network that floated shell companies and created several mule current accounts to route and launder fraudulent investments. The gang lured unsuspecting victims through social media groups and showcased manipulated dashboards that displayed fabricated forex trading profits. Tempted by these forged returns, many victims deposited money multiple times, unaware of the scam unfolding behind the scenes.

Funds collected through the fraud were funneled into accounts of entities like Rebootz Sync Professionals Pvt Ltd and ThinkSync Professionals Pvt Ltd. Officials said the complete banking kits of these companies, including ATM cards, cheque books, SIM cards and net banking details, were handed over to cybercriminals based in Dubai.

Dubai handler under watch as money trail widens

A handler named Abdul, also known as Vickey, has come under police scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation. Police teams arrested the three accused from separate locations in Delhi and Faridabad. Anurag Kumar allegedly created and surrendered several mule accounts in return for Rs 2 lakh. Zeeshan Syed reportedly facilitated unauthorised access to corporate accounts using his bank role and received Rs 70,000 for his involvement. Himanshu Gupta allegedly coordinated ground operations and maintained direct contact with the Dubai-based handler.

The syndicate is accused of cheating one victim of nearly Rs 40 lakh, and police suspect many more may have been targeted. Authorities said the investigation will continue to identify other members of the network and trace the international movement of funds.

ALSO READ: Woman's half-naked body with multiple injury marks found near railway station in Delhi