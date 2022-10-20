Beware | Cumin in your kitchen maybe grass; Delhi Police busts fake spice factory ahead of festivals

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police seize the factory involved in the manufacturing of fake spices

Festival Season: Delhi police on Thursday busted a factory involved in manufacturing of fake cumin on Mandanpur road, Kanjhawla using grass, jaggery and stone powder.

348 bags of cumin seed in a truck, 55 bags of cumin seed in the godown, 35 grass bags, 25 cans of jaggery vinegar and 25 bags of stone powder were recovered from the factor.

As festival season arrived, police launched a massive drive across the national capital to check adulteration as few people see festivals as an opportunity to sell food items that don’t meet legal standards.

(With ANI input)

