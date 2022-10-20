Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
  4. Beware | Cumin in your kitchen maybe grass; Delhi Police busts fake spice factory ahead of festivals

Beware | Cumin in your kitchen maybe grass; Delhi Police busts fake spice factory ahead of festivals

During the festival season, cases of adulterated food items increase which cause a health hazard. To check the illegal activities, police every year during this period launch massive raids across Delhi-NCR.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2022 11:37 IST
Police seize the factory involved in the manufacturing of
Image Source : ANI Police seize the factory involved in the manufacturing of fake spices

Festival Season:  Delhi police on Thursday busted a factory involved in manufacturing of fake cumin on Mandanpur road, Kanjhawla using grass, jaggery and stone powder.

348 bags of cumin seed in a truck, 55 bags of cumin seed in the godown, 35 grass bags, 25 cans of jaggery vinegar and 25 bags of stone powder were recovered from the factor.

As festival season arrived, police launched a massive drive across the national capital to check adulteration as few people see festivals as an opportunity to sell food items that don’t meet legal standards. 

(With ANI input)

Also Read: Diwali 2022: 5 ways to protect yourself from pollution this festive season

