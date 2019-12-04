Delhi records over 600 cases of assault on policemen in 3 years

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Over 600 cases of assault on policemen registered in Delhi: Govt

More than 600 cases of assault on police personnel have been registered in Delhi in the past three years, the government informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday. From 2017 to October 31, 2019, eight cases were registered where the advocates assaulted police personnel and nobody was arrested, Minister of State in Ministry of Home Affairs G Krishan Redddy said.

Reddy said in 2017, 232 cases of assault on policemen by miscreants were registered, followed by 219 in 2018 and 156 in 2019.

He said 1,226 miscreants were nabbed for assaulting the police personnel, Reddy said in the House.

In 2017, 437 miscreants were arrested for assaulting policemen, followed by 458 in 2018 and 331 in 2019 till October 31, the minister said in a written response.

Advocates and policemen clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on November 2 over a parking issue between an on-duty police officer and a lawyer.

Delhi Police personnel protested on November 5 outside the Police Headquarters for 11 hours following two attacks on their colleagues.

Also Read | 34 inspectors of Delhi Police transferred

Also Read | Delhi Police head constable dies after being run over by train​