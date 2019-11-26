Image Source : PTI 34 inspectors of Delhi Police transferred

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday transferred 34 inspectors including several SHOs (Station House Officers). The Delhi Police Headquarters termed these transfers as routine but sources are seeing this as a crucial move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Some inspectors have been posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan whereas some have been posted in the Special Branch. Apart from this, some of them have been transferred to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Old Delhi Railway Station SHO Vimal Kumar has been transferred to Gulabi Bagh police station whereas Gulabi Bagh SHO Satyendra Singh has replaced Vimal Kumar.

Sudhir Kumar, who was serving as staff inspector of Special Commissioner of Police (General Administration) Rajesh Malik has been made the SHO of GTB Enclave in Shahdara.

M.I. Haider, DCP Delhi Police Establishment Board, issued the orders on November 25.

