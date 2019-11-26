Rhinos to be reintroduced at Corbett Tiger Reserve

Image Source : AP Rhinos to be reintroduced at Corbett

Rhinos will be reintroduced at the Corbett Tiger Reserve on an experimental basis and a voluntary protection force will be set up in villages vulnerable to man-animal conflicts. The decisions were among several others taken at the 14th meeting of the Uttarakhand Wildlife Board chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the secretariat in Dehradun on Tuesday.

State Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat and head of Forest Force Jairaj also attended the meeting.

In a presentation made on proposed reintroduction of rhinos at Corbett it was observed that the geographical and environmental conditions at the reserve are highly conducive to its habitation.

There is minimum possibility of man-animal conflicts due to rhinos and its presence can also help other animals at the reserve, the board members said.

They were of the opinion that reintroduction of rhinos at the reserve will also give a boost to tourism in the state.

The board also decided to raise voluntary village protection force in villages where man-animal conflicts are more frequent.

The board also gave its nod to a study of the capacity of Rajaji and Corbett Tiger reserves to accommodate tigers and elephants besides sending a proposal on the lines of Himachal Pradesh to the Centre seeking declaration of monkeys as predators.

It was also decided to take up installation of solar lights and construction of toilets in villages close to reserve area on a priority basis.