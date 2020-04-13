Delhi Police ASI tests coronavirus positive; confirmed cases in national capital surge to 1,154

Image Source : AP A Delhi police banner requesting people to stay at home is hang at a barricade on a deserted road during the nation-wide 21-day lockdown amid concern over the spread of coronavirus.

A Delhi Police Assistant-Sub inspector (ASI) has tested positive for coronavirus. The cop who has been confirmed with COVID-19 was putting up his duty at AIIMS trauma centre. This is the third Delhi police personnel who is infected with the deadly virus. He has now been admitted to a hospital and kept in an isolation ward. Coronavirus cases in Delhi continue to rise as the national capital has become one of the coronavirus hotspots. A sudden surge in positive cases took place in Delhi after Tablighi Jamaat incident.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday rose to 1154, with 85 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 746 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. The government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, while one had migrated. The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were reported from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

The nation is under a 21-day lockdown period which will end on April 14, however, the lockdown is very likely to be extended for at least two more weeks as positive cases continue to surface from across the nation with 600-800 per day average increase in confirmed cases.

ALSO READ | Nagaland reports first COVID-19 positive case; hospital, residence housing patient sealed

ALSO READ | With 30 new cases, Agra turns coronavirus hotspot in Uttar Pradesh as tally reaches to 134

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News