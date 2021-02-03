Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh cash reward for sharing info on Deep Sidhu, others

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the tractor rally amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who shares information that could help in tracing those involved in hoisting the flags at Red Fort on the Republic Day. Police has named Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh in the case. They were involved in hoisting the religious flags at Red Fort and are absconding since then.

Police also anounced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone sharing information about four persons involved in violence. They are Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh.

The police are conducting searches in Delhi and Punjab to look for the accused who participated in the violent clashes between police and farmers during the Republic Day tractor march. According to Delhi Police, 44 FIRs have been registered till date in connection with the violence during tractor march. A total of 122 persons are in the custody.

Delhi Police has set up a Special Investigation Team under Joint Commissioner BK Singh and three DCPs Joy Turkey, Bhesham Singh and Monika Bhardwaj to investigate the January 26 violence.

Unprecedented chaos was unleashed upon Delhi on the Republic Day as the tractor rally by the protesting farmers went off the designated course and rolled into the iconic Red Fort. A protester died on the way and over 400 security forces were injured in the incident. The farmers entered the forecourt of the Red Fort, climbed its ramparts, and hoisted religious flags on a mast outside where the Prime Minister unfurls the Tricolour every year on Independence Day.

