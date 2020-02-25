Delhi Police Advisory: Dhaulakhan, Chanakyapuri amongst routes to be avoided while Trump is in town

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on the day-2 of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. "Owing to security reasons, traffic in areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurugram Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital roundabout, and the adjoining areas is likely to remain heavy on Monday evening," the advisory read.

President Trump stayed at the ITC Maurya on Monday night and is expected to travel to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the US Embassy on Tuesday.

In lieu of this the Delhi Police said, "From forenoon till around 4 pm, Traffic is likely to remain heavy in areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate etc."

Motorists are advised to keep these instructions in mind as they plan their travel around these routes on Tuesday. Delhi Police 24*7 helplines -- +91-11-25844444 can also be contacted in case of any query.