Delhi: PM Modi to inaugurate six-lane Pragati Maidan tunnel, 5 underpasses on June 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the six underpasses that are a part of the Pragati Maidan Intergrated Transit Corridor project on Sunday, June 19, officials said on Friday. This project will allow commuters easy acess to India Gate and other parts of the central Delhi from east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The tunnel starts near the National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) at the Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station. The project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore and funded entirely by the central government, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said that once the tunnel is operational, motorists travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad and east Delhi areas will have signal-free access to India Gate, Supreme Court, Mathura Road and vice-versa.

"To allay fears of waterlogging, we have constructed seven underground sumps to collect and drain storm water automatically," a PWD official told PTI requesting anonymity. The construction work of the tunnel was started in March 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by September 2019.

This deadline was extended to June 2020 due to the complexities involved in the construction work. The deadline was later pushed to December 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and further extended to March 2022. Officials said that the delay was caused due to the lockdown and restrictions on construction activities due to increased pollution levels in the city.

Another PWD official said that the tunnel will be under strict surveillance with nearly 100 CCTV cameras installed inside. "We have also made arrangements for proper ventilation in the tunnel. Specially designed German-made large exhaust fans have been installed for ventilation purposes," the official said.

The official added that other than easing traffic movement in the ITO area, the tunnel and underpasses will also improve connectivity to the newly redeveloped Pragati Maidan. Dedicated entry and exit points have been provided for Pragati Maidan from the tunnel and the underpasses on Bhairon Marg. Officials said murals showcasing the Indian culture, birds and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will adorn the tunnel.

Commuters welcomed the announcement. "Opening of the tunnel and underpasses will streamline traffic bottlenecks at ITO and its surrounding areas. The project will save time and money for commuters and also reduce pollution," said Vishwas Dass, a resident of Noida.

